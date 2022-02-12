Adele says her Las Vegas shows are 'absolutely happening this year'

The singer stated emphatically in a new interview that her postponed residency would take place later in 2022.

Adele will say "Hello" to Vegas audiences at some point this year.

The singer promised that her Las Vegas residency would "absolutely, 100 percent" take place in 2022, after the shows were postponed at the last minute due to various problems.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show Friday, Adele broke down the reasons for the late cancellation, which included COVID-19 cases among her team and delays in deliveries for the show.

ADELE Adele performs on CBS's 'Adele: One Night Only' special. | Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

"I tried my hardest. I really thought I would be able to pull something else together in time, and that was why it was so last-minute," the musician explained. "I regret that I kept going with it until that late in the day, but it just wasn't ready... It just would have been a really half-arsed show, and I can't do that. People will see straight through me up on the stage, being like, 'She doesn't want to be doing this.' I've never done anything like that in my life, and I'm not going to start now."

She added that it wouldn't have been possible to strip the show down, either: "It's Vegas — it can't just be me on me f---ing guitar."

Adele's residency was scheduled to start Jan. 21 at Caesars Palace and run through July 2. In an emotional video announcing the canceled shows, the singer said she was "gutted" at having to postpone them, but that it was "impossible" to finish preparing in time. She later FaceTimed with fans who showed up in Vegas for the concert's debut, apologizing again for the late cancellation.

During her Graham Norton appearance, however, Adele emphasized that the shows would be rescheduled for later in 2022.

"They're absolutely happening this year," she said, adding with a laugh, "I want a baby next year. I have plans next year! They better f---ing happen this year." Despite that revelation, she refused to confirm or deny rumors that she is engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul: "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't," she quipped.

It was an eventful week for Adele, who swept the Brit Awards on Tuesday and showed up at London's popular Heaven nightclub on Thursday to crash a show hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race UK alum Cheryl Hole. There, the singer twirled around on a stripper pole before helping Hole crown a winner for the club's Porn Idol contest.

Sounds like she'll fit right in in Vegas.