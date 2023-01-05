The singer must "waddle these days" because of her back pain.

Adele isn't letting anything ruin her Las Vegas residency.

The "Easy on Me" singer, who kicked off her Weekends With Adele concerts in November, revealed that she suffers from intense back pain that makes it difficult for her to walk during her New Year's Eve performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Adele can be seen hobbling across the stage after interacting with an audience member in video footage from the event obtained by the Daily Star. As she hustled to get from one side to the other, she explained, "I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele) Adele | Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

The health condition, which affects the sciatic nerve in the body, often occurs when a "herniated disk or an overgrowth of bone puts pressure on part of the nerve," according to the Mayo Clinic. This can cause inflammation, pain, and numbness in the lower back, hips, glutes, or legs.

Adele has spoken before about her struggle with chronic back pain, which began after a bad sneeze caused her to slip a spinal disc at age 15. "I've been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really," she told The Face in 2021. "It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture."

Still, she isn't letting the ailment stop her from having fun at her sold-out, show-stopping concerts, during which she belts out fan favorites like "Set Fire to the Rain," "Hello," "I Drink Wine," and "Rolling in the Deep." On Sunday, she posted a collection of photos from Friday and Saturday's performances, including one in which she donned a "Happy New Year" headband.

"Weekend 7," she captioned the post. "Happy New Year to You and Yours."

