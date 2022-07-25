The Grammy winner has added eight additional shows to the 24 she had to reschedule.

Adele sets new dates for Las Vegas residency: 'I'm going to give you the absolute best of me'

Here's a rare moment where Adele's music won't leave you in tears.

The soulful Grammy-winning singer has officially announced new dates for her Las Vegas residency after abruptly canceling the spectacle in January because it was not being "ready" for audiences. Weekends with Adele will now be 32 shows instead of just the 24 she had to reschedule.

The shows will unfold at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from Nov. 18, 2022 to March 25, 2023. More information is available on Ticketmaster.

Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. Adele sets new dates for her Las Vegas residency, 'Weekends with Adele.' | Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

"I'm going to give you the absolute best of me," the singer promised in a post on Instagram.

"Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows," she writes. "I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever!"

She continues, "Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you."

Weekends with Adele was meant to kick off in January, but she was forced to delay them due to complications with the COVID-19 pandemic. "We've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," she said in a video message to the fans at the time.

She later told the BBC in an interview: "The show was not good enough."

Although she expressed her devastation and guilt for having to postpone the residency, the "Easy On Me" singer said, "I'm not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we're going to lose loads of money."