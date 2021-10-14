Adele releases 'Easy on Me' from 30, her first album in 6 years

It's been a long, long wait, but Adele is finally ready to say "hello" again. The 15-time Grammy winner — who hasn't released new music since her 2015 smash-hit album, 25 — has just dropped her soulful new single, "Easy on Me."

The video for the gut-wrenching ballad launched on Thursday afternoon on the singer's YouTube page with 360,000 fans tuned in to listen live. The video, shot last month in Quebec, begins in the same house Adele and director Xavier Dolan used to shoot the video for their collaboration on smash single "Hello" in 2015. "For me, there's nothing stronger than artists reconnecting after years apart," Dolan said in a release. "I've changed. Adele's changed. And this is an opportunity to celebrate how we've both evolved, and how we've also both remained faithful to our dearest themes. It's all the same, but different."

Watch the new video below:

Adele has done a stellar job hyping up fans for her new music. She started teasing "Easy on Me" on Oct. 5, dropping a 21-second instrumental clip on Twitter revealing the single's title and release date. On Oct. 10, she participated in her first-ever Instagram live, in which she confirmed that her upcoming fourth album, 30, would focus on her divorce and played a small snippet of the single for lucky listeners.

Earlier this month, Adele officially revealed in an Instagram post that 30 would be released on Nov. 19. Calling the new album "my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life," the singer acknowledged that she "learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way."

Back in June, E! reported that Adele's latest offering was coming "very soon," with a source saying that the singer had spent "spent months in the studio recording her new album." Fans speculated then that most of its songs would be related to her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, but beyond that, anything is fair game. After all, we're not the only ones who have changed in six years.

In October 2020, Adele hosted NBC's Saturday Night Live while H.E.R. performed as the musical guest. The "Rolling in the Deep" belter explained in her opening monologue that she wasn't singing on the show because she was still working on new music.

Adele Adele has released her first new music since her 2015 album, '25.' | Credit: Will Heath/NBC

"My album's not finished and I'm too scared to do both," she said at the time. "I'd rather just put on some wigs — and this is all mine, by the way — have a glass of wine, or six, and just see what happens."

Watch the video for "Easy on Me" above and listen to it below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.