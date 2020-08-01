Ultimate Beyoncé fan Adele recreates one of her Black Is King looks

Adele is sending her love to Beyoncé yet again.

The "Hello" singer shared an Instagram post on Saturday praising Beyoncé's new visual album Black Is King, with a photo of herself twinning one of the outfits from the film. "Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art," Adele wrote.

Adele is a well-documented fan of Queen Bey; in 2017, she famously dedicated her Album of the Year Grammy win to Beyoncé and praised her album Lemonade, which was also in contention for the trophy. "My artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental, Beyoncé," Adele said in her acceptance speech. "It was so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-baring and we all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see, and we appreciate that. And all us artists here adore you. You are our light!”

Now, that's all well and good, but this new photo raises more than a few questions. Did Adele already have that top, by sheer coincidence? Did she overnight it, considering Black Is King was just released on Friday, just to take that photo? Did she get early access to the film through the shadowy cabal of celebrity? And seriously, why do Adele and Sarah Paulson look so much alike?