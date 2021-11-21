Adele praises Spotify for removing default shuffle option for albums

"Our stories should be listened to as we intended," Adele tweeted after Spotify announced the change.

Spotify has at least one person on their side when it comes to a new and significant update, in which the streaming service removed the shuffle button as the default option when listening to albums. The change, which comes on the heels of Adele's newly released album 30, means that Spotify listeners have to listen to every album's tracklist in order.

And Adele is praising the new normal.

"This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!" the singer tweeted on Saturday, following the announcement. "We don't create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening."

Spotify was quick to reply, commenting "Anything for you," with a praise hands emoji and a sparkling star.

On Friday, Adele released her fourth studio album, marking the end of a long wait since her last album five years ago. EW described 30 as "a surprisingly personal album that showcases how Adele has matured, both as an artist and as a person, since the middle of the last decade." The album largely focuses on the singer's divorce from British businessman Simon Konecki, but it also comes after a myriad of changes in the singer's personal life including the birth of her son and her reconciliation with her father, who recently passed away.

Prior to the debut of her new single "Easy On Me," Adele participated in a question and answer session on Instagram where she opened up about her choices to show the world some of her more personal memories from the past six years.

"Writing my music has been really therapeutic, for sure," she told fans, adding that she thinks of the album as a way to explain her divorce to her young son. "He has so many simple questions for me that I can't answer, because I don't know the answer. 'Why don't you love my dad anymore?' And I'd be like, 'I do love your dad. I'm just not in love.' I can't make that make sense to a 9-year-old."