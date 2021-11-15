The singer then serenaded them with her song 'Make You Feel My Love.'

Watch Adele help a man pull off a surprise proposal during One Night Only concert

Adele is known for singing about love in all its forms and recently shared a little of that love with two lucky audience members.

At one point in the Adele One Night Only special that premiered on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night, Adele asked the audience for their help in orchestrating a surprise proposal, explaining that a man named Quentin had reached out asking for help proposing to Ashley, his girlfriend of seven years.

"I need every person to be really quiet, alright? If you make a noise, I'm going to kill you," Adele told the audience, only half-joking as the lights were dimmed.

The video, posted to CBS' Twitter account shows Quentin leading Ashley to the stage while blindfolded and with headphones on. When she takes off her literal blinders, she's shocked to see Quentin on one knee.

"This is real," Quentin said while Ashley freaked out. "This is real, this is real."

Things got even more real when, after Ashley accepted the proposal, the lights came up and Adele came out of the shadows, revealing herself and an audience full of celebrities, including Lizzo, Seth Rogen, and Melissa McCarthy.

"Go sit in the front row," Adele told the newly engaged couple, giving them a seat of honor next to Lizzo and McCarthy.

"Thank God she said yes because I didn't know who I was going to sing this song to next. You or him, oh my God," Adele joked, before serenading them with her song "Make You Feel My Love." Afterward, she offered congratulatory hugs.

ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY Adele during One Night Only with engaged couple Quentin and Ashley | Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Watch the video above.

Along with her concert special, the singer sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she opened up about body image and shared that she started working with a trainer after her divorce to control her anxiety. She also shared that she's no stranger to the comments that have been made about her body, now and before — and that she doesn't care.

"It's not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies," she said. "I'm trying to sort my own life out."

During the special, Adele sang a mix of tunes from her upcoming album 30 and well-known hits. 30, which marks Adele's first new studio album in six years, will be released on Nov. 19.

