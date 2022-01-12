Two Adeles, an apple, and a horse star in biblical 'Oh My God' video

All hail Pope Adele.

The Grammy winner released the music video for "Oh My God," the second single from her fourth studio album 30, on Wednesday, honing in on biblical visuals: an apple, a horse, a snake (oh my God, indeed), and a divine pellegrina cape in her reimagined, dance-filled Garden of Eden.

Adele reunited with director Sam Brown, who helmed her "Rolling in the Deep" video in 2010, for the theatrical visual. On Twitter on Wednesday, Adele said the reunion with Brown one decade later "was nostalgic to say the least," adding "there were a million things going on all at once."

The uptempo track — a departure from Adele's usual ruminative, soulful compositions — incorporates elements of R&B, telling the narrative of putting oneself first in an album that chronicles the pains of "divorce babe, divorce."

"Oh My God" follows the debut of "Easy On Me," the first single from 30, in October. A long-awaited follow-up to 25, 30 released on Nov. 19 and dominated Billboard charts, ruling as the No. 1 album on Billboard's Top Album Sales for seven consecutive weeks. "Easy On Me" has also occupied the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 for eight weeks.

To coincide with the release of 30, Adele teamed up with CBS for a primetime special, Adele One Night Only, that also included a retrospective interview with Oprah Winfrey, on Nov. 14, and ITV for An Audience With Adele on Nov. 21. Her previously announced Las Vegas residency, "Weekends with Adele," will begin on Jan. 21 at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace Hotel.

Watch Adele's biblical "Oh My God" music video above.

