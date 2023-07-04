Adele is over people 'throwing s--- onstage' at artists: 'I f---ing dare you'

Adele will not go easy on anyone who decides to throw something onstage during her Las Vegas residency.

The "Skyfall" singer, 35, slammed the disturbing trend of concertgoers who have been chucking personal items at musicians on stage during a recent "Weekends With Adele" concert.

"Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment?" Adele asked the crowd in video footage from the event shared on social media. "People just throwing s--- on stage, have you seen them?"

Armed with her very own t-shirt cannon, which she uses to shoot signed merchandise and personalized letters to attendees higher up in the audience, Adele added, "I f---ing dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll f---ing kill you."

The Grammy-winner issued one final word of warning as she catapulted a t-shirt into the crowd. "Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot things to people," she said before laughing. "It's a total reverse… I've been seeing these people. These people lost it, can you imagine?"

Meanwhile, Pink appeared gobsmacked when she discovered that someone had thrown their mother's ashes at her during a recent London concert. "I don't know how I feel about this," she said.

Watch Adele discuss proper fan etiquette — and fire her t-shirt gun — in the clip above.

