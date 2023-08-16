Adele bursts into tears after helping a couple reveal sex of baby mid-concert

"No one's really allowed signs in here. I'm just obsessed that you got one in. I've never done this," the singer said.

Adele is rolling in the deep emotions now.

During her Weekends with Adele residency in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this week, the "Love in the Dark" singer got emotional after helping a couple attending the concert reveal the sex of their baby.

It all went down after the fans, Chris Dare and his wife Shantelle, held up a sign at the concert that read, as shown in an Instagram video: "Adele will you do our gender reveal?"

Later in the evening, they were called to the front of the stage, where Adele told them, "No one's really allowed signs in here. I'm just obsessed that you got one in. I've never done this."

Shantelle can be heard telling the singer that she is "honored" that Adele would do this for them. She added that she is 18 weeks pregnant, but the couple have had the envelope revealing the sex of the child since she was 12 weeks, and they'd held on to it in the hopes that Adele would reveal it for them.

The singer appeared all too happy to oblige, carefully opening the envelope and revealing to the couple and the crowd that they are having a baby boy. She then proceeded to hug the couple before getting emotional and openly weeping on stage. "That was amazing. I'm so happy for you! I'm so happy for you! That's so emotional, oh my God," she said, before joking, "If and when I get pregnant will you do my gender reveal?"

Chris also thanked Adele in the post, calling her "amazing" for what she did. "POV: Adele did our gender reveal," he wrote. "Adele, you are amazing and we will remember this night for the rest of our lives."

For her part, Adele is also the mother to a little boy. She has 10-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, with whom she got divorced in 2021.