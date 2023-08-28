"Why are you all bothering him?" the singer asked security after stopping "Water Under the Bridge."

Go easy on him… or face the wrath of Adele.

The Grammy-winning singer didn't hesitate to halt her latest Las Vegas concert on Saturday night in defense of a fan. Multiple videos shared across social media show Adele jumping to the rescue of an audience member who apparently caught the attention of security guards because he was standing and singing along throughout the show.

The singer was kicking off the intro to "Water Under the Bridge" when she spied security approaching him, not for the first time that night. Stopping the show cold, Adele spoke directly to those involved.

"What is going on there with that young fan who's been bothered so much since I came on for standing up?" she asked. " What's going on with him?"

Adele in 2022

Amid the confusion, it took a moment for her to catch the attention of the security guards in question, but cheers rippled across the audience as fans realized Adele was standing up for their fellow concertgoer.

"What are you doing?" she asked the guard. "Why are you all bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please?" Then, speaking directly to the fan, she added, "They won't bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show."

As the crowd cheered her on, the singer reiterated her message to security: "Leave him alone."

Addressing the audience at large, Adele explained, "Sorry, guys. He's been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He's here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun."

The fan in question showed more than a little love to the singer, cheering her on and blowing kisses. Meanwhile, Adele resumed performing, telling her band to "get on with it" and cue the music.

If there's anything fans love, it's a pop star coming to their defense. Earlier in the summer, a similar incident went viral when Taylor Swift urged security to lay off a fan at her an Eras tour who "wasn't doing anything" wrong, all without pausing her performance of "Bad Blood."

Earlier in her Las Vegas residency, the "Easy On Me" singer addressed the alarming trend of concertgoers chucking personal items at musicians. Armed with a T-shirt cannon, she goaded her audience, "I f---ing dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll f---ing kill you."

