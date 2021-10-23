Why does Adele own a framed piece of Celine Dion's used gum? Well, it all comes down to the fact that the "Easy on Me" singer is very, uh, chew-sy about her gifts — at least according to James Corden.

"I gave it to [Adele] for her birthday, I think," Corden recalled on CBS' The Late Late Show Thursday night. "She's a difficult person to buy for. A candle doesn't cut it!"

But seriously, folks! Corden explained how the gum ended up in Adele's hands after the Grammy winner showed it off this week in a video interview with Vogue, calling the masticated mass her "proudest possession" and explaining that the late-night host had given it to her.

Adele, James Corden and Celine Dion Adele, James Corden, and Celine Dion | Credit: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN/FILMMAGIC; ARTURO HOLMES/MG21/GETTY; CHARLES SYKES/BRAVO/NBCU PHOTO BANK VIA GETTY

"James Corden — who's a friend of mine but also does Carpool Karaoke, which I did — he did it with [Dion]," Adele said. "He knew how much of a fan of her I was, and he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and he framed it for me."

Corden confirmed on The Late Late Show that this is "a true story" and recalled how the whole thing transpired.

"What happened was, the weekend before we had shot [Carpool Karaoke], we went on a weekend away to Mexico. My family, A-bomb [meaning Adele], her son, and we spent a weekend together," he explained. "And the following Friday I was shooting the Carpool with Celine Dion, and Adele just loves Celine Dion... She said she gets starstruck by her."

When it came time to shoot Carpool Karaoke with Dion, he continued, "She had gum in her mouth, and she was like, 'What can I spit this in?'... I ripped off a piece [of paper] and she put it in. I said, 'I got it, I got it, I got it.' I then had to give it to [Late Late Show producer] Diana Miller, and I was like, 'I need to keep this super safe!' And she took it and looked at me like, 'I think this is the day he's lost his mind.'"

Corden then had the gum framed and gave it to Adele for her birthday. "Now that it's been in Adele's possession and Celine Dion's mouth, at some point in my lifetime I'm gonna see that on Sotheby's for like $138,000," the host quipped.

Adele is set to release 30, her first album in six years, on Nov. 19. The first single from it, "Easy on Me," has been shattering streaming records since its release last week. On Saturday, the song broke the U.K.'s record for the most streams in a single week, topping the country's charts.

