Adele extends Las Vegas residency and announces live concert film

Adele isn't leaving Sin City just yet.

The Grammy winner is set to extend her Las Vegas residency with a whopping 34 shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Adele shared the big news on the final night of Weekends With Adele on Saturday, declaring that the initial run of 34 shows simply wasn't enough.

The "Hello" singer also announced that a live concert film is coming, to be recorded when she returns for the performances in June.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD) Adele | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty for AD

"Playing to 4,000 people for 34 dates is not enough, and I know that," Adele told the audience. "So I am coming back for a few weeks in June and I'm going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it."

The second leg of Weekends With Adele will return June 16 and run through Nov. 4. Verified fan presale will begin April 5 at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster. If demand for tickets from verified fans exceeds supply, a public on-sale will not be available due to the limited quantity of tickets available.

Adele kicked off her first sold-out residency last November following an abrupt postponement due to delivery delays and the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was the worst moment in my career, by far," Adele told Elle last summer of the headline-making change. "It was devastating. There was just no soul in it. The stage setup wasn't right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment."

Though the "first couple of months was really, really hard," Adele added that they boosted her confidence "because it was a very brave thing to do."

"And I don't think many people would have done what I did," she said. "I'm very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs."

