The singer's new single, from her upcoming album, 30, has already broken records and landed in the charts.

Adele's 'Easy on Me' is so popular it debuted on the Hot 100 after only 5 hours of sales and streaming data

Adele didn't need long to land her new song on America's premier ranking of popular songs.

With only five hours of sales and streaming data, the British singer-songwriter's latest single, "Easy on Me," debuted on this week's Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 68. Released on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. ET, the song narrowly missed the cutoff for the full tracking week, which ended at 11:59 p.m. ET that same day.

Adele - Easy On Me (Official Video) Adele in the 'Easy on Me' music video, directed by Xavier Dolan | Credit: Adele/YouTube

Aiding its chart position were partial streams from the ballad's record-breaking Spotify debut: It earned 24 million plays on the music service within its first 24 hours of release.

The single also garnered 3.1 million U.S. streams atop 3.1 million in airplay audience impressions. It sold 14,800 units in its first five hours of release, which was good enough to score a No. 4 opening on Billboard's Digital Song Sales ranking as well. Adele already had 13 Hot 100 entries, including four No. 1 songs: "Rolling in the Deep," "Someone Like You," "Set Fire to the Rain," and "Hello."

Directed by filmmaker Xavier Dolan, the "Easy on Me" music video accompanied the song's release as the first full visual from Adele's highly anticipated fourth full-length studio album, 30 — her first since the release of 25 six years ago.

"Easy on Me" is expected to challenge Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby" for the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 next week, when the tracking week ends this Thursday, with results due on Oct. 25.

Watch the video for "Easy on Me" above.

