Adele's comeback single 'Easy on Me' breaks Spotify record for most streams in one day

Welcome back, Adele.

"Easy on Me," the English singer-songwriter's first single in five years, has broken Spotify's record for the most streams in a single day. The song debuted with 24 million streams in 24 hours, surpassing the previous record-holder, BTS's "Butter."

"Easy on Me" is the first single from Adele's forthcoming album 30, her first record since 2015's 25, which is scheduled to drop on Nov. 19. In an Instagram post this week, the singer wrote that the album "was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life," and that she had "learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way."

30 is expected to largely deal with Adele's divorce from her husband Simon Konecki, which was finalized in March after the couple had been separated for nearly two years. The singer told Vogue that the album is her attempt to explain the divorce to her 9-year-old son Angelo when he's older.

"He has so many simple questions for me that I can't answer, because I don't know the answer," she said. "'Why don't you love my dad anymore?' And I'd be like, 'I do love your dad. I'm just not in love.' I can't make that make sense to a 9-year-old."

Watch the music video for "Easy on Me" below.