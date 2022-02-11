"You can have the final say. You're f---ing Adele!"

Can you even be a Porn Idol unless Adele crowns you one?

Gals and gays alike cried their hearts out (happy tears, of course) Thursday night after the global icon crashed a show hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World alum Cheryl Hole at London's popular Heaven nightclub.

The 30 singer-songwriter proceeded to banter with Cheryl on the mic ("I f---ing love Cheryl Hole!" Adele shouted to the audience), before twirling around on a stripper pole and helping the Drag Race UK season 1 graduate crown a winner for the club's Porn Idol contest.

"You can have the final say. You're f---ing Adele! I'm little old Cheryl!" the drag star said after Adele requested to help choose the winner of the contest.

While holding her outfit together (it "ripped apart," she told the crowd), Adele deemed a female contender as the new Porn Idol champion.

"I pick her, 100 percent. F---ing sexy, f---ing beautiful, f---ing lovely, confident with all these f---ing men around," Adele said. "Yes, s---, we love being females, don't we? F---ing love being females!"

Adele at Cheryl Hole's show Cheryl Hole and Adele kiki after the singer crashed the 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' queen's show at London's Heaven club. | Credit: Cheryl Hole/Twitter

Cheryl celebrated the surprise appearance on social media after the set, using a cry-face emoji to express joy over Adele "turning up" at her show, and later shared a few photos of the duo kiki-ing backstage.

Adele attended the show after sweeping Tuesday's Brit Awards, where she won Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her latest record, 30.

"I understand why the name of this award has changed, but I really love being a woman and being a female artist," she said at the ceremony, referring to the fact that the Artist of the Year bracket was, for the first time, open to people of all genders competing in the same category. "I'm really proud of us."

Watch Adele pole-dance and judge Porn Idol with Cheryl above.

