Adele gives a warm 'Hello' to essential workers in surprise birthday message

Hello, from the other side of quarantine, Adele.

The "When We Were Young" and "Rolling in the Deep" Grammy winner spent the last year focusing on self-love and, for the most part, staying off of Twitter. On Wednesday, to mark her 32nd birthday, she came back to the limelight with a surprise message for first responders that is delighting her fan base.

"Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time," the singer wrote in a post on Instagram Wednesday. "I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x ."

Alongside Adele, the name Sarah Paulson was also trending on Twitter, given Adele's chic American Horror Story: Coven vibes in the photo she posted. Celebrities, like Rita Wilson and Chrissy Teigen, shared in the love.

A year ago, Adele shared some thoughts about turning 31. "30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all," she wrote at the time. "No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once."

Since then, she detoxed from social media with bare minimum posting. But with new music rumored to be on the horizon, any new update from Adele feels seismic.

According to audio recorded of Adele's appearance at a wedding in February, the 15-time Grammy winner apparently told those in attendance to expect her next album after 21 and 25 in September. In this current environment where many singers, from Lady Gaga to Sam Smith, are delaying records in light of the coronavirus pandemic, we'll have to wait and see.

Related content: