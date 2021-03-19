TikTok star Addison Rae is 'Obsessed' with herself in debut single

The debut song from Addison Rae is essentially a musical adaptation of Samantha's famous line from the Sex and the City movie: "I love you, but I love me more. And I've been in a relationship with myself for 49 years and that's the one I need to work on." Just replace 49 with 20.

The song is called "Obsessed" and Rae sings, "I'm obsessed with me-e-e as much as you. Said you'd die for me, I'd die for me-e too. If I lost you, I'd still have me. I can't lose. When you say that you're obsessed with me, me too."

Perhaps it's not all that surprising that a TikTok star's first professionally recorded song is essentially about how obsessed she is with herself, but here we are. For what it's worth, Rae said that's not what she was trying to communicate, though the intent and the execution may have gotten lost in translation.

"It's more I can love myself as much as you love me, and that's important," Rae told Vogue. "There are days where I struggle, and it's definitely a work in progress to accept who I am and give myself the love I deserve. But that message was so strong, and I wanted to communicate it [in the lyrics]."

Although, it's worth noting the "official lyrics" read more like a text exchange: "Im obsessed w me-e-e as much as u/ Said you'd die for me I'd die for me-e too/ If I lost you I'd still have me I can't lose/ When you say that you're obsessed w me, me too."

Rae is making her music debut around the same time she's making her movie debut. She'll star in He's All That, a gender-flipped adaptation of the 1999 rom-com She's All That coming to Netflix. Rae will star as, appropriately, an influencer trying to turn a nerdy guy into prom king.

Watch the video above.