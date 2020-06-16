Adam Schlesinger tribute album released featuring Rachel Bloom, Sarah Silverman, more

Adam Schlesinger is being remembered by a long list of talented friends via a 31-track tribute album that was released on Tuesday. Saving for a Custom Van features reimagined songs from Schlesinger's long career in the entertainment industry sung by those who are coping with his untimely death on April 1 from COVID-19 complications at the age of 52.

Rachel Bloom, who worked with Schlesinger on her hit CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, sings a somber version of "Stacy's Mom," one of his biggest hits with the band Fountains of Wayne. Sarah Silverman was working with the musician on the stage adaptation of her memoir The Bedwetter before he died. She honors him in a duet with Ben Lee on the song "Way Back Into Love," a song Schlesinger wrote for the Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore film Music and Lyrics in 2007.

Image zoom Jay West/WireImage

The band Cheekface performed a reimagined version of the theme song from the Tom Hanks That Thing You Do! injecting the track with their throwback rock inflection.

"my heart still aches for adam schlesinger, a songwriter whose music is inseparable from what a song is in my mind," Cheekface wrote on Twitter. "we covered that thing you do for this MusicCares fundraiser comp out now on father/daughter. i sang it w/o crying lol. thanks, adam"

The album is being sold via Bandcamp for $10 with 100 percent of earnings benefitting MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is dedicated to helping the music industry and community members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.