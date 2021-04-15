Adam Perkins, Vine star and musician, dies at 24

Perkins went viral in 2015 for his "Welcome to Chili's" Vine video.

Adam Perkins, a musician who reached internet stardom on the former social media platform Vine for his "Welcome to Chili's" bit, died Sunday at the age of 24.

His twin brother, Patrick Perkins, announced the news on Instagram Wednesday without disclosing the cause of death.

"i can't even really put into words what this loss means for me. i'm often asked the question, 'what's it like to be a twin?' and my response is usually, 'what's it like to NOT be a twin?'" he wrote. "being a twin is a very central part of my identity. it's all i've known. and i'm struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. my best friend."

Patrick further revealed that Plas Teg Records will be releasing Adam's album Latch Relay on a limited edition vinyl.

"in 2018, Adam released 'Latch Relay.' in typical Adam fashion, he did no advertising or marketing or promotion. it was always about the music for him. nothing else mattered," Patrick wrote. "i ask that you listen to this album if you have not listened already. it is a masterpiece from a genius far beyond his time."

Adam went viral in 2015 for a seven-second clip he uploaded to Vine that saw him walking into the bathroom in his underwear and saying to the mirror, "Hi, welcome to Chili's!"

He amassed 300,000 followers and posted multiple skits with Patrick before Vine shut down in 2016, according to Variety.