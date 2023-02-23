The singer's cover of the Billie Eilish track will be part of his new album High Drama.

See Adam Lambert transform into an elderly version of himself in 'Getting Older' music video

Adam Lambert is older now than he was when he first broke through as a contestant on American Idol, and he's thinking about how much more he'll change in the years ahead.

On Thursday the singer unveiled a music video for his cover of Billie Eilish's "Getting Older" that features him getting completely transformed into an elderly version of himself via prosthetics and makeup.

As sung by Eilish, "Getting Older" is about a young musician dealing with newfound superstar status and becoming disillusioned with their art in the face of "deranged" fans. Lambert takes it a bit more literally, and detailed his step-by-step transformation in an interview with PEOPLE.

"I've always wanted to do a complete transformation with makeup," he said. "Although it took nearly four hours, the end result was so lifelike, it was worth it!"

As for the song's sentiment, Lambert said that "no matter how old you are, we all feel the things that the lyrics describe. [Singing it] felt very confessional."

"Getting Older" hails from Lambert's new covers album, High Drama, which drops Friday. High Drama marks his fifth solo album since he finished in second place on American Idol in 2009. He has also toured extensively with Queen, as a stand-in for late singer Freddie Mercury, and they released the live compilation album Live Around the World in 2020.

Watch Lambert age before your eyes in the video above.