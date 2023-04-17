Watch Adam Lambert absolutely crush 'The Muffin Man' to the tune of Cher's 'Believe'

Adam Lambert gives a traditional nursery rhyme a modern pop-diva twist in an upcoming episode of That's My Jam.

Host Jimmy Fallon shared a sneak peek of Monday's episode featuring the singer-songwriter as he and Chloe Bailey go up against Simu Liu and Halle Bailey in the music, dance, and competition series. When Lambert spins the Wheel of Musical Impressions, he lands on "The Muffin Man" as performed by Cher — and he fully delivers.

"Do you have a Cher in you?" Fallon asks. "I got it, I got it," Lambert says, easing into his best impression of the legend and belting out the lyrics to the tune of her classic dance song "Believe."

Lambert previously stunned audiences when he performed a more solemn rendition of the pop anthem at the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors in 2018, where he was on hand to celebrate honorees Cher, Philip Glass, Reba McEntire, and Wayne Shorter.

The singer-songwriter recently released High Drama, his first covers album, which offers new takes on hits ranging from Sia's "Chandelier" to Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out for a Hero" to Billie Eilish's "Getting Older."

THAT’S MY JAM Adam Lambert on 'That's My Jam' | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Other notable celebrity guests on season 2 of That's My Jam have included Keke Palmer, Quinta Brunson, Taraji P. Henson, John Stamos, Billy Porter, Darren Criss, and Patti LaBelle.

Lambert's full episode airs Monday, April 17, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Watch his performance of "The Muffin Man" above.

