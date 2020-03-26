Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton among lineup for ACM Awards replacement concert

Image zoom Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images; John Shearer/ACMA2018/Getty Images

Academy of Country Music Awards type TV Show

The Academy of Country Music Awards have been pushed back, like so many other pop culture events in the age of coronavirus, from April until September. But country music fans should take comfort: The April TV slot previously reserved for the awards show will now be used for a two-hour special involving intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances from a star-studded lineup of country artists.

ACM Presents: Our Country will feature performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban. As if that weren't enough, there will also be tributes to the late Kenny Rogers from Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, and Darius Rucker.

ACM Presents: Our Country will air on CBS and CBS All Access on April 5 from 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The rescheduled Academy of Country Music Awards will now air beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sept. 16.

