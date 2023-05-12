Academy of Country Music Awards 2023: See the full list of winners
The 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, is streaming live May 11 from the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, at 8 p.m. E.T./5 p.m. PT on Prime Video.
Hardy leads the nominations with eight, including Artist-Songwriter of the Year, followed by Lainey Wilson with six (including three shared with Hardy for their collaboration "Wait in the Truck"). Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Cole Swindell follow with five nominations apiece.
Swindell won the first award of the night, Song of the Year for "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," as well as Single of the Year for the same song.
Lambert, the most-awarded artist in ACM history, received her record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination (surpassing Reba McEntire's 16), as well as four other nominations.
She's up against Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen for Entertainer of the Year.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
WINNER: Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
WINNER: Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
New Female Artist of the Year
Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters
New Male Artist of the Year
Zach Bryan
Jackson Dean
Ernest
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman
Album of the Year
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde
Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson
Growin' Up — Luke Combs
Mr. Saturday Night — Jon Pardi
Palomino — Miranda Lambert
Single of the Year
"Heart Like a Truck" — Lainey Wilson
"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
WINNER: "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" — Cole Swindell
"Thank God" — Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
"'Til You Can't" — Cody Johnson
Song of the Year
"Sand In My Boots" — Morgan Wallen
WINNER: "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" — Cole Swindell
"'Til You Can't" — Cody Johnson
"Wait in the Truck" — HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
"You Should Probably Leave" — Chris Stapleton
Visual Media of the Year
"HEARTFIRST" — Kelsea Ballerini
"She Had Me At Heads Carolina" — Cole Swindell
"Thank God" — Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
"'Til You Can't" — Cody Johnson
"Wait in the Truck" — HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
"What He Didn't Do" — Carly Pearce
Songwriter of the Year
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Hunter Phelps
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Luke Combs
Ernest
Hardy
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Music Event of the Year
"At the End of a Bar" — Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
"She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix]" — Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
"Thank God" — Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
"Thinking 'Bout You" — Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
WINNER: "Wait in the Truck" — HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
