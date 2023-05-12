Academy of Country Music Awards 2023: See the full list of winners

The 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, is streaming live May 11 from the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, at 8 p.m. E.T./5 p.m. PT on Prime Video.

Hardy leads the nominations with eight, including Artist-Songwriter of the Year, followed by Lainey Wilson with six (including three shared with Hardy for their collaboration "Wait in the Truck"). Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Cole Swindell follow with five nominations apiece.

Swindell won the first award of the night, Song of the Year for "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," as well as Single of the Year for the same song.

Lambert, the most-awarded artist in ACM history, received her record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination (surpassing Reba McEntire's 16), as well as four other nominations.

She's up against Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen for Entertainer of the Year.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

WINNER: Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

New Male Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

Ernest

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

Album of the Year

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson

Growin' Up — Luke Combs

Mr. Saturday Night — Jon Pardi

Palomino — Miranda Lambert

Single of the Year

"Heart Like a Truck" — Lainey Wilson

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

WINNER: "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" — Cole Swindell

"Thank God" — Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

"'Til You Can't" — Cody Johnson

Song of the Year

"Sand In My Boots" — Morgan Wallen

WINNER: "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" — Cole Swindell

"'Til You Can't" — Cody Johnson

"Wait in the Truck" — HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

"You Should Probably Leave" — Chris Stapleton

Visual Media of the Year

"HEARTFIRST" — Kelsea Ballerini

"She Had Me At Heads Carolina" — Cole Swindell

"Thank God" — Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

"'Til You Can't" — Cody Johnson

"Wait in the Truck" — HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

"What He Didn't Do" — Carly Pearce

Songwriter of the Year

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

Ernest

Hardy

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Music Event of the Year

"At the End of a Bar" — Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

"She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix]" — Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

"Thank God" — Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

"Thinking 'Bout You" — Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter

WINNER: "Wait in the Truck" — HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson