AC/DC release preview of new track 'Shot in the Dark'

AC/DC have released a preview of a new track called "Shot in the Dark." The preview comes a day after the rock legends confirmed they had reformed by tweeting out a photo which featured singer Brian Johnson, guitarists Angus and Stevie Young, bassist Cliff Williams, and drummer Phil Rudd. The image was accompanied by the message "ARE YOU READY? #PWRUP." It seems likely that "PWRUP" — or some iteration of the same — is the name of a forthcoming album from the quintet, whose discography already includes collections titled High Voltage and Powerage.

The band's last album was 2014's Rock or Bust, which featured the same lineup, although the band effectively broke up in the years in-between. Johnson left the band in the course of the ensuing tour because of difficulties with his hearing and was replaced for live performances by Axl Rose. In 2016, Williams announced that he was departing the music industry. Finally, in 2017 founding member Malcolm Young, who had contributed to the writing of Rock or Bust, passed away, having previously been diagnosed with dementia.

Hear the preview of "Shot in the Dark below."