AC/DC confirm reunion, tease possible album title

Rock legends AC/DC have confirmed they are reforming and have teased a possible album title. On Wednesday, the band tweeted a photo of their reunited line-up which comprises Angus Young on lead guitar, Brian Johnson on lead vocals, Cliff Williams on bass guitar, Phil Rudd on drums, and Stevie Young on rhythm guitar. The image was accompanied by the message "ARE YOU READY? #PWRUP." "PWRUP" certainly sounds like it could be the title of an upcoming album by AC/DC, who have previously released collections called High Voltage and Powerage.

The lineup is the same one which recorded the band's last studio album, 2014's Rock or Bust, but events in the intervening years had at times made such a reunion seem unlikely. Johnson left the band in the course of the ensuing tour because of difficulties with his hearing and was replaced for live performances by Axl Rose. In 2016, Williams announced that he was departing the music industry. Finally, in 2017 founding member Malcolm Young passed away, having previously been diagnosed with dementia. Despite his illness, Young had contributed to the songwriting on Rock or Bust, although he had ceded his role as guitarist in the band to Stevie Young, the nephew of Malcolm and Angus.