AC/DC release details of single and new album
'Shot in the Dark' will be released on Wednesday.
AC/DC has announced on Twitter that the band's new single "Shot in the Dark" will be released at 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The track will be followed by a new album called Power Up, according to Rolling Stone. The collection features unreleased songs which Angus Young wrote with his brother and fellow guitarist Malcom, who died in 2017. “This record is pretty much a dedication to Malcolm, my brother,” Angus Young told RS. “It’s a tribute for him like Back in Black was a tribute to Bon Scott.” Scott, who sang on the band's early albums, passed away in 1980.
In addition to Young, the band's lineup comprises singer Brian Johnson, guitarist Stevie Young, bassist Cliff Williams, and drummer Phil Rudd.
The band's last album was 2014's Rock or Bust, which featured the same lineup, although the band effectively broke up in the years in-between. Johnson left the band in the course of the ensuing tour because of difficulties with his hearing and was replaced for live performances by Axl Rose. In 2016, Williams announced that he was departing the music industry.
