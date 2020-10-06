AC/DC release details of single and new album

AC/DC has announced on Twitter that the band's new single "Shot in the Dark" will be released at 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The track will be followed by a new album called Power Up, according to Rolling Stone. The collection features unreleased songs which Angus Young wrote with his brother and fellow guitarist Malcom, who died in 2017. “This record is pretty much a dedication to Malcolm, my brother,” Angus Young told RS. “It’s a tribute for him like Back in Black was a tribute to Bon Scott.” Scott, who sang on the band's early albums, passed away in 1980.