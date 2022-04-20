A$AP Rocky arrested in connection with November shooting

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was taken into custody at LAX on Wednesday in connection with a Hollywood incident from 2021.
By Christian Holub April 20, 2022 at 01:51 PM EDT
Rapper A$AP Rocky, a.k.a Rakim Mayers, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) early Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department announced.

The arrest was in connection to a shooting on Nov. 6 that had not previously been reported in the media. According to the LAPD, "an argument between two acquaintances" around 10:15 p.m. on that date "escalated" to the point of a gun firing, which resulted in a minor injury for the victim. Detectives eventually identified Mayers, 33, as a suspect and arrested him at LAX on Wednesday for "assault with a deadly weapon."

A$AP Rocky, a.k.a. Rakim Mayers, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on April 20, 2022.
According to NBC News, Mayers arrived to LAX on a private plane after vacationing with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna in her native Barbados. He was taken into custody by LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Representatives for Mayers did not immediately respond to EW's request for additional comment.

In 2019, Mayers was convicted of assault in Stockholm and served a month in a Swedish detention center.

