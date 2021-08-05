Aaliyah's music is finally hitting streaming services, despite skepticism from her estate

Aaliyah's music is finally coming to streaming services. Nearly 20 years after her tragic death, the pop-R&B icon's last two albums, along with compilations I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah, will be available to fans as part of a package deal struck between her label Blackground Records and Empire.

The news came Thursday alongside an announcement that Blackground and Empire — a company that has its hands in distributing and publishing in addition to operating as an independent label — have partnered on re-releasing the Blackground catalog, which also includes albums from Toni Braxton, JoJo, Timbaland & Magoo, and more.

While fans have been clamoring for Aaliyah's music to become more accessible, a Billboard feature pegged to news of the deal adds a layer of skepticism around it, and who it benefits.

In an interview with Blackground founder Barry Hankerson — who happens to be Aaliyah's uncle and the person in control of her masters — he breaks down how the holdup in posting Aaliyah's music to streaming services stems from disagreements between Hankerson and the singer's estate, run by Aaliyah LLC on behalf of her mother, Diane, and brother Rashad.

Blackground has mostly stayed silent over the last decade in an attempt to not draw any more negative attention after lawsuits were filed against it by Braxton, Timblaland, JoJo, and others over unreleased material and breaches of contract. Hankerson says that with Aaliyah's music in particular, he had mostly been waiting for a green light from her mother.

"There was a conversation we had that she didn't want the music out, and whatever my sister told me, I tried to do what she wanted me to do," Hankerson told Billboard. "As a parent, I would understand if she did not want the music out. Because who wants to hear the voice of your daughter who's gone? So when she said that to me, I said, 'OK, we're not putting it out. I don't know when, but one day we will.' We literally packed everything up and went on to something else."

Representatives for the estate claim that conversation never happened, but the piece of communication that did empower Hankerson to once again hunt for a partner to distribute Aaliyah and Blackground's work is a statement released on the late singer's Twitter account last year: "We are excited to announce that communication has commenced between the estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah's music catalogue, as well as its availability on streaming platforms in the near future. Thank you for your continued love and support. More updates to come!"

Hankerson eventually landed a deal with Empire, which put out early albums from Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak. But as vice president of A&R Tina Davis notes, the company is aware of fans searching for any red flags that may come with the deal: "I think that one of the main things was trying to make sure that we represent them properly, thinking of how long it has been… how we make sure that the fans are OK with how we do approach it and how we do market it, considering them in every aspect. That was the only way for us to put it together."

Toni Braxton; JoJo Toni Braxton and JoJo both released albums through Blackground Records | Credit: Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic; Steve Jennings/WireImage

EW has reached out to representatives for Blackground Records and Empire, as well as for JoJo, Timbaland, Braxton, Tank, and Ashley Parker Angel to clarify if the artists have been contacted about how they may be compensated through the re-release.

The Billboard story says that although Aaliyah's estate will likely avoid doing anything to prevent the re-releases, which will start to roll out Aug. 20, they still have significant hesitations about it. "Aaliyah's estate has always been ready to share Aaliyah's musical legacy but has been met with contention and a gross lack of transparency," Aaliyah LLC attorney Paul LiCalsi said in a statement. "For almost 20 years, Blackground has failed to account to the estate with any regularity in accordance with her recording contracts. In addition, the estate was not made aware of the impending release of the catalog until after the deal was complete and plans were in place. The estate has demanded that Blackground provide a full account of its past earnings, and full disclosure of the terms of its new deal to distribute Aaliyah's long embargoed music."

Continuing the back-and-forth, a representative for Blackground said it is the estate that's elected to not be involved with rollout plans, which include a streaming app called Music360 which will have exclusive Blackground remixes, and the possibility of a posthumous Aaliyah album.

In advance of the news, the estate released a statement that said, "Ultimately, we desire closure and a modicum of peace so we can facilitate the growth of the Aaliyah Memorial Fund and other creative projects that embody Aaliyah's true essence, which is to inspire strength and positivity for people of all creeds, races and cultures around the world."

See the Blackground Records 2021 release timeline below.

Aug. 20: Aaliyah — One in A Million album

Aaliyah — One in A Million album Aug. 27: Timbaland & Magoo — Welcome to Our World, Indecent Proposal, and Under Construction, Part II albums + Timbaland — Tim's Bio album

Timbaland & Magoo — Welcome to Our World, Indecent Proposal, and Under Construction, Part II albums + Timbaland — Tim's Bio album Sept. 3: Romeo Must Die and Exit Wounds movie soundtracks

Romeo Must Die and Exit Wounds movie soundtracks Sept. 10: Aaliyah — ΛΛLIYΛH album

Aaliyah — ΛΛLIYΛH album Sept. 17: Tank — Force of Nature, One Man, and Sex, Love & Pain albums

Tank — Force of Nature, One Man, and Sex, Love & Pain albums Sept. 24: JoJo — JoJo and The High Road albums / Ashley Parker Angel — Soundtrack to Your Life album

JoJo — JoJo and The High Road albums / Ashley Parker Angel — Soundtrack to Your Life album Oct. 1: Toni Braxton — Libra album

Toni Braxton — Libra album Oct. 8: Aaliyah — I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah compilation albums