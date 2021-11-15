9-year-old becomes Astroworld's 10th victim

The Astroworld tragedy claimed its 10th victim on Sunday following the death of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who was trampled at the music festival on Nov. 5.

Ezra had been in a medically induced coma to combat the brain swelling he'd suffered as Travis Scott's performance at NRG Park spiraled out of control.

Ben Crump, the Blount family attorney, confirmed Ezra's death in a statement, writing, "The Blount family is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra's death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer."

Ezra, who became a Scott fan through Fortnite, was at the show with his father, Treston Blount. Blount tried to stay towards the back of the crowd because he thought it would be calmer, according to ABC13. But as the crowd began to surge forward, he lost consciousness and fell. Ezra, who had been sitting on his father's shoulders, was trampled by the crowd.

He was taken to the hospital with damage to his brain, kidney, liver, and lungs, his grandmother Tericia Blount told Rolling Stone. His family found him there under the name John Doe.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner responded to the news of Ezra's death on Twitter, writing, "I am saddened to learn of Ezra's death this evening. Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them strength. RIP Ezra."

Eight Astroworld attendees died the night of the concert, and concertgoer Bharti Shahani succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday. Hundreds more were injured that night.

Scott is facing a slew of lawsuits alongside organizers Scoremore Mgmt, Live Nation Entertainment, and others.