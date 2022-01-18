9 artists to watch in 2022

Are you constantly scanning the radio to hear just one song that hasn't been played 40 times in the last hour? Is the sheer amount of offerings on Spotify giving you a music-related panic attack? Do you get FOMO when your friends start talking about a band you've never heard of? Don't sweat it: We've done the research and returned with a group of new(ish) acts who will be making noise throughout 2022. From R&B with a twist to experimental post-punk to good old-fashioned rock & roll, there's something for all tastes in the coming year.