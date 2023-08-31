The rapper seemed to grow frustrated after he was handed defective mics, but his lawyer says he "would never" intentionally hit someone with one.

50 Cent allegedly injured a concertgoer after he hurled a microphone into the crowd at his show in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

While on stage at the Crypto.com Arena, the rapper — real name: Curtis Jackson — seemed to grow frustrated after he was handed two defective microphones in a row, prompting him to throw one, as shown in video footage captured by fans in attendance. When he tossed the mic he allegedly hit the victim, who was standing in the production area near the stage.

50 Cent performs during 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on August 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia 50 Cent | Credit: Prince Williams/WireImage

Monegain allegedly filed a report to the Los Angeles Police Department following the incident, per TMZ, though an officer from the department could not confirm this to EW.

"This is an unfortunate isolated incident where someone was in a restricted area they should not have been," a source told PEOPLE.

50 Cent's attorney Scott Leemon responded in a statement to EW. "Let's be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone," he said. "Anyone saying something different doesn't have all the facts and is misinformed."

Monegain and Power 106 did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The rapper is currently headlining his international Final Lap Tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his debut studio album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. The event kicked off last month in Salt Lake City and is set to conclude in November in Birmingham, England.

This news comes after a Las Vegas concertgoer filed a police report against Cardi B in July after she hurled a microphone at them after they tossed a drink in her face while she was performing on stage. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed earlier this month that the "WAP" rapper would not face criminal charges and that the case had been closed after a thorough review found insufficient evidence.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.