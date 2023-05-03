George Michael, Sheryl Crow, and Rage Against the Machine are also among those set to be honored at this year's ceremony.

Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, and more to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

For those about to rock, we salute you: The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have officially arrived.

"The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are recognized for their impact and influence on music while shaping the history of rock and roll," the rapper, who was inducted in 2021, said. "Please join me in congratulating them on this huge honor, baby. Peace."

In addition, DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will both receive the Musical Influence Award, while Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, and Bernie Taupin will each be honored with a Musical Excellence Award. Late TV presenter Don Cornelius, who hosted the legendary music variety show Soul Train, will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

"This year's incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll," said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement on the ceremony's website. "We are honored that this November's Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop."

Nelson's nomination coincides with his 90th birthday last weekend, which saw him hold a two-day bash that featured performances from fellow inductee Crow as well as Keith Richards, Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Kate Bush; Willie Nelson; Missy Elliott Kate Bush; Willie Nelson; Missy Elliott | Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

After appearing on the ballot four times, Bush has finally received her spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The honor comes on the heels of the recent cultural resurgence of the avant-garde artist's music after her 1985 song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" was featured in Netflix's Stranger Things.

This year marked the first nominations for Elliott, Crow, Nelson, and Michael. It was also Elliott's first year of eligibility, as the requirements to be inducted into this year's class called for an artist's first album to be released in 1998 or earlier.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 3.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more