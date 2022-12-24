Your guide to 2023's biggest tours

From Taylor and Wizkid to Janet and the Judds' Final Tour, here are all the major shows coming in the next 12 months.
By Lester Fabian Brathwaite December 24, 2022 at 03:00 PM EST
Still holding a grudge over those lost Taylor tickets? Couldn't outbid the Hive to see Queen Bey? Well, have no fear — there are still plenty of great tours and festivals to feed those lovely little ear canals of yours.

Here, we present our list of the 2023 concerts you won't want to miss. Keep checking back as we update the lineup throughout the year.

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty for ACM

January

Journey
Tour: Freedom Tour
Dates: Jan. 25-Apr. 23
Guests/Opening act: Toto

The Judds
Tour: The Final Tour
Dates: Jan. 26-Feb. 25
Guests: Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town

Credit: Rob DeMartin

February

Bruce Springsteen
Tour: 2023 Tour
Dates: Feb. 1-Apr. 14

Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

March

Wizkid
Tour: More Love, Less Ego Tour
Dates: March 3-Apr. 7

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks
Tour: Two Icons, One Night Tour
Dates: March 10-Sept. 23

Taylor Swift
Tour: Eras Tour
Dates: March 17-Aug. 9
Guests/Opening acts: Paramore, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, beabadobee, Girl in Red, MUNA, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, OWENN

Credit: A&E

April

Janet Jackson
Tour: Together Again Tour
Dates: April 14-June 21
Guest/Opening act: Ludacris

Shania Twain
Tour: Queen of Me Tour
Dates: April 15-Nov. 14
Guests/Opening acts: BRELAND, Hailey Whitters

Credit: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

May

Ed Sheeran
Tour: Mathematics Tour
Dates: May 6-Sept. 23
Guests/Opening acts: Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters

