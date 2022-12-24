Your guide to 2023's biggest tours

From Taylor and Wizkid to Janet and the Judds' Final Tour, here are all the major shows coming in the next 12 months.

Still holding a grudge over those lost Taylor tickets? Couldn't outbid the Hive to see Queen Bey? Well, have no fear — there are still plenty of great tours and festivals to feed those lovely little ear canals of yours.

Here, we present our list of the 2023 concerts you won't want to miss. Keep checking back as we update the lineup throughout the year.

