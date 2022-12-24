Your guide to 2023's biggest tours
Still holding a grudge over those lost Taylor tickets? Couldn't outbid the Hive to see Queen Bey? Well, have no fear — there are still plenty of great tours and festivals to feed those lovely little ear canals of yours.
Here, we present our list of the 2023 concerts you won't want to miss. Keep checking back as we update the lineup throughout the year.
January
Journey
Tour: Freedom Tour
Dates: Jan. 25-Apr. 23
Guests/Opening act: Toto
The Judds
Tour: The Final Tour
Dates: Jan. 26-Feb. 25
Guests: Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town
February
Bruce Springsteen
Tour: 2023 Tour
Dates: Feb. 1-Apr. 14
March
Wizkid
Tour: More Love, Less Ego Tour
Dates: March 3-Apr. 7
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks
Tour: Two Icons, One Night Tour
Dates: March 10-Sept. 23
Taylor Swift
Tour: Eras Tour
Dates: March 17-Aug. 9
Guests/Opening acts: Paramore, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, beabadobee, Girl in Red, MUNA, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, OWENN
April
Janet Jackson
Tour: Together Again Tour
Dates: April 14-June 21
Guest/Opening act: Ludacris
Shania Twain
Tour: Queen of Me Tour
Dates: April 15-Nov. 14
Guests/Opening acts: BRELAND, Hailey Whitters
May
Ed Sheeran
Tour: Mathematics Tour
Dates: May 6-Sept. 23
Guests/Opening acts: Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters
