A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, Duran Duran, and Carly Simon are also first-time nominees, while Dionne Warwick, Kate Bush, and more score follow-up nominations.

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, more among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Fans can work 9 to 5 this year to help get Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, and more into the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Rock Hall announced a list of 17 artists Wednesday who will compete for a limited number of induction slots, including the aforementioned superstars, who join the likes of A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, Duran Duran, and Carly Simon as first-time nominees.

This year's returning artists who've been nominated for the Rock Hall include Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, and Dionne Warwick.

Dolly Parton / Eminem / Lionel Richie The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Dolly Parton, Eminem, and Lionel Richie. | Credit: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage; Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images; Chris McKay/Getty Images

In addition to a fan-fueled ballot, the pool of nominees will be narrowed down by a vote from a group of 1,000 artists, historians, and industry professionals, with the final roster of inductees to be announced in May.

Artists become eligible for inclusion in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first official recording. Recent inductees include Janet Jackson, Jay-Z, Tina Turner, and the late Whitney Houston.

See the full list of 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees below.

Beck

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

Devo

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Fela Kuti

MC5

New York Dolls

Dolly Parton

Rage Against the Machine

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

A Tribe Called Quest

Dionne Warwick

