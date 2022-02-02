Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, more among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Fans can work 9 to 5 this year to help get Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, and more into the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The Rock Hall announced a list of 17 artists Wednesday who will compete for a limited number of induction slots, including the aforementioned superstars, who join the likes of A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, Duran Duran, and Carly Simon as first-time nominees.
This year's returning artists who've been nominated for the Rock Hall include Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, and Dionne Warwick.
In addition to a fan-fueled ballot, the pool of nominees will be narrowed down by a vote from a group of 1,000 artists, historians, and industry professionals, with the final roster of inductees to be announced in May.
Artists become eligible for inclusion in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first official recording. Recent inductees include Janet Jackson, Jay-Z, Tina Turner, and the late Whitney Houston.
See the full list of 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees below.
Beck
Pat Benatar
Kate Bush
Devo
Duran Duran
Eminem
Eurythmics
Judas Priest
Fela Kuti
MC5
New York Dolls
Dolly Parton
Rage Against the Machine
Lionel Richie
Carly Simon
A Tribe Called Quest
Dionne Warwick
