Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole to headline 2022 Governors Ball

Migos, Jack Harlow, Jazmine Sullivan, Playboy Carti, and dozens of other artists — including Shaq! — will also be on hand to supply a healthy dose of summer vibes.

Summer may still be months (and months) away, but Governors Ball is giving you a little bit of sunshine to hold onto with today's announcement of its 2022 headliners: Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole.

The festival celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a fall concert last year — following an eventless 2020 — but as tradition otherwise dictates, Governors Ball will kick off the summer with its return to early June.

From June 10-12, more than 60 artists will descend on the Citi Field complex in Queens, N.Y. for three days of vibes, man ... vibes.

Governors Ball 2022 lineup Credit: Founders Entertainment

And in a show of solidarity with its host city, the festival's promoters, Founders Entertainment, will also be making a $25,000 donation to the New York City Mayor's Fund's relief efforts for the victims of the Bronx apartment building fire that claimed 17 lives earlier this month.

In addition to the trio of headliners, Ball attendees will have the opportunity to see and hear Flume, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Glass Animals, Migos, Jack Harlow, Kaytranada, Joji, Louis The Child, Clairo, Jazmine Sullivan, Still Woozy, 100 Gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Becky G, Black Pumas, and many more.

If you look closely at the lineup above, you'll notice none other than NBA legend and the man/myth behind the 1993 million-selling rap classic album Shaq Diesel, Shaquille O'Neal, performing here under his nom de deejay Diesel. A popular fixture on the festival circuit (really!), DJ Diesel is bringing his mixing skills to the Ball this summer. And in case you're wondering about Diesel's emcee skills(z), I'll just leave this video of the gold-certified "(I Know I Got) Skillz" here for the uninitiated.

If you don't want to miss out on a 7-foot tall deejay dropping some serious dubstep beats, or any of the dozens of other amazing acts, check out GovBall.com for tickets when they officially go on sale Thursday, Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. ET.