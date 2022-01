Your guide to 2022's biggest tours

From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Fugees and Foo Fighters, all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.

Remember live music? Enjoying a shared vibe in a crowd, a moment of familiarity cum solidarity betwixt complete strangers, even having a $35 beer spilled on your person.

Well, hopefully. Coronavirus and the Variants are still criss-crossing the globe playing their greatest hits, and while everyone's comfort levels may vary, our fave musicians are ready, willing, and able to rock our collective socks off.

This year promises a proper return to live concerts, with some artists making up for rescheduled shows from the past two years, established stars hitting the road again, and new acts striking out for the first time. Here, we've compiled a list of 2022 concerts and festivals to keep an eye on as those tour buses start a-hummin' — COVID willing.

The world as we know it is merely a variant away from all but total ruin, so make sure to check back here for any updates.