Academy of Country Music Awards nominations include Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber
Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, and producer Dann Huff are among those leading the nominations for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, which were announced Thursday morning.
Lauren Alaina, Bobby Bones, Ashley McByrde, Gayle King, and more were on hand today to announce selected categories in videos for the academy’s social platforms.
Morris scored nods in four categories, including her fourth Female Artist of the Year nomination and her first Group of the Year nomination as a member of the Highwomen. The singer was also nominated in the Album of the Year category for GIRL, as an artist and producer.
Rhett, the reigning Male Artist of the Year, garnered nominations in four categories, including his first Entertainer of the Year nomination. Rhett was also nominated as artist and producer for his album Center Point Road in the Album of the Year category. Huff was also recognized in that category for his work on Center Point Road.
Justin Bieber, a first-time ACM nominee, earned multiple nods for “10,000 Hours” (featuring Dan + Shay): Music Event of the Year, Video of the Year, and Song of the Year (as artist and songwriter).
For the seventh time, current Duo of the Year Dan + Shay were nominated in that category, and they also received nominations in the Video of the Year, Music Event of the Year, and Song of the Year categories for “10,000 Hours.”
Other multiple nominees were Blake Shelton with four, McBryde, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Kacey Musgraves with three each.
Here:s the full list of nominees:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes
New Male Artist of the Year
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett (Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson; Record Label: The Valory Music Co.)
GIRL – Maren Morris (busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris, Columbia Nashville)
Heartache Medication — Jon Pardi (Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi, Capitol Records Nashville)
What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs (Scott Moffatt, River House Artists/Columbia Nashville)
Wildcard — Miranda Lambert (Jay Joyce, Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville)
Single of the Year
“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton (Scott Hendricks, Warner Bros. (Nashville))
“One Man Band” — Old Dominion (Shane McAnally, RCA Records Nashville)
“Rainbow” — Kacey Musgraves (Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian, MCA Nashville)
“Rumor” — Lee Brice (Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone, Curb Records)
“What If I Never Get Over You” — Lady Antebellum (Dann Huff, BMLG Records)
Song of the Year
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber (Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers; Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Shay Mooney Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI), Big Machine Music (BMI) / Buckeye 26 (ASCAP), Jreynmusic (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Bieber Time Publishing (ASCAP), Universal Music (ASCAP) / Poo B Z Inc. (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP))
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde 9 (Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde, Songs of Song Factory (BMI) / Universal Tunes (SESAC).)
“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton (Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt, Relative Music Group (BMI), Administered by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing (BMI) / WB Music Corp. / Georgia Song Vibez / We-volve Music (ASCAP) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / Neon Cross Music (BMI))
“One Man Band” — Old Dominion (Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Publishers: WB Music Corp/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs/Reehits World/Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC/Unfair Entertainment (ASCAP) adm. by Me Gusta Music. We’re Really Doin’ It Publishing (ASCAP) adm by Words & Music. Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing)
“Some Of It” — Eric Church (Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson, Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Longer and Louder Music, admin. by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC; Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music/Little Louder Songs, admin. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music/Not A Track Guy Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights (BMI))
Video of the Year
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber (Director: Patrick Tracy; Producer: Christen Pinkston)
“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton (Sophie Muller; Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy)
“One Man Band” — Old Dominion (Mason Allen; Mason Allen)
“Remember You Young” — Thomas Rhett (TK McKamy; Dan Atchison)
“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town (Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos; Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz)
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber (Producers: Dan Smyers; Record Label: Warner Music Nashville)
“Dive Bar” — Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton (Garth Brooks, Pearl Records, Inc.)
“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” — Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King (Jay Joyce, Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville)
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus (Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio, Columbia Records)
“What Happens In A Small Town” — Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell (Dann Huff, The Valory Music Co.)
Festival of the Year
Boots and Hearts Music Festival — Oro-Medonte, OR
Stagecoach — Indio, CA
Tortuga Music Festival — Fort Lauderdale, FL
Watershed Festival — George, WA
Windy City Smokeout — Chicago, IL
Club of the Year
Billy Bob’s Texas — Fort Worth, TX
Coyote Joe’s — Charlotte, NC
Grizzly Rose — Denver, CO
Joe’s Live — Rosemont, IL
Losers Bar & Grill — Nashville, TN
Theater of the Year
The Beacon Theatre — New York, NY
The Chicago Theatre — Chicago, IL
DeJoria Center — Salt Lake City, UT
Rialto Square Theatre — Joliet, IL
Ruth Eckerd Hall — Clearwater, FL
Outdoor Venue of the Year
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion — Gilford, NH
Greek Theatre — Los Angeles, CA
Innsbrook After Hours — Glen Allen, VA
Red Rocks Amphitheatre — Morrison, CO
Rose Music Center — Huber Heights, OH
The Wharf at Orange Beach — Orange Beach, AL
Arena of the Year
Infinite Energy Center — Duluth, GA
Madison Square Garden — New York, NY
Staples Center — Los Angeles, CA
Van Andel Arena — Grand Rapids, MI
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena — Jacksonville, FL
Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year
Clay Campbell — Triangle Talent
Gary Osier — Gary Osier Presents
Gil Cunningham — Neste Live!
Kell Houston — Houston Productions
Nina Rojas — Neste Live!
Todd Boltin — Variety Attractions
Promoter of the Year
Adam Weiser — AEG Presents
Brian O’Connell — Live Nation
Jered Johnson — Pepper Productions
Stacy Vee — Messina Touring Group
Troy Vollhoffer — Premier Global Production
Bass Player of the Year
Eli Beaird
Mike Brignardello
Tim Marks
Michael Rhodes
Jimmie Lee Sloas
Drummer of the Year
Fred Eltringham
Miles McPherson
Greg Morrow
Jerry Roe
Nir Zidkyahu
Guitar Player of the Year
Tom Bukovac
Dann Huff
Rob McNelley
Adam Shoenfeld
Ilya Toshinskiy
Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year
David Dorn
Tony Harrell
Charlie Judge
Tim Lauer
Gordon Mote
Mike Rojas
Special Instrument(s) Player of the Year
Stuart Duncan
Jenee Fleenor
Jim Hoke
Danny Rader
Joe Spivey
Charlie Worsham
Steel Guitar Player of the Year
Dan Dugamore
Paul Franklin
Josh Grange
Russ Pahl
Justin Schipper
Audio Engineer of the Year
Chuck Ainlay
Jeff Balding
Tony Castle
Julian King
Steve Marcantonio
Justin Niebank
Producer of the Year
busbee
Buddy Cannon
Dann Huff
Michael Knox
Joey Moi
Related content:
Comments