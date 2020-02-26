Watch viral 'Shallow' singer Charlotte Awbery slay Lady Gaga's song on 'Ellen'

Charlotte Awbery — freshly minted musical icon and undisputed rival to today’s most successful pop girls — has officially gone global.

The British singer, who went viral earlier this month after a video of her singing Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s “Shallow” in a London tube station hit the internet, invaded America Wednesday with another performance (below) of the Oscar-winning song on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

After powering through a dramatic rendition of the track, which hit No. 1 on the American charts last year, Awbery sat down with DeGeneres for an interview in which she stressed that the moment that made her internet-famous wasn’t staged.

“I was literally on my way to meet my friend…. I’m absolutely overwhelmed by all of this,” the Essex-based performer said, adding that, until over 60 million people viewed her recent video, her career had been limited to singing at weddings, pubs, and restaurants across the last 15 years. “My dad’s always said to me: ‘Wherever you are, always sing… Never give up.’ He’s right.”

DeGeneres closed the segment by presenting Awbery with a year-long pass to ride the London Tube and £10,000 in cash.

Gaga — who announced the release of her new single “Stupid Love” Tuesday — and Cooper, who initially performed “Shallow” in their 2018 hit movie A Star Is Born, have yet to publicly comment on the singer’s viral fame.

Watch Awbery’s performance on Ellen above.

