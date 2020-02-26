BTS Carpool Karaoke brings joyous Friends theme and Post Malone covers

It’s here. The day has come. All seven members of BTS crammed themselves into James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke car for the popular Late Late Show segment, and it was as wonderful as you might expect.

V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, SUGA, and J-Hope ran through some of their own songs off the new Map of the Soul: 7 album, which dropped earlier this month, as well as covers of their contemporaries.

“I really felt like I needed seven people in the car to get to work properly,” Corden joked. In January, the late-night host addressed the “very, very serious allegations” that he doesn’t always drive the car while filming the Carpool Karaoke segments and mocked upset viewers by saying, “I hate to be the bearer of even more bad news, but while we’re getting things out in the open, I don’t actually need [the talent] to help me get to work, right? Often, I’m at work already.”

The South Korean K-pop band also covered Bruno Mars’ “Finesse,” Post Malone’s “Circles,” and the Friends theme song. RM said he learned English while watching the subtitles on old Friends DVDs, so naturally Corden wanted him to sing The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There For You,” clapping included.

The Carpool Karaoke, which finished with BTS and Corden leading a PLYOJAM dance class, comes after the boy band filmed a video in New York’s Grand Central Terminal Station for The Tonight Show.

Watch the full video above.

