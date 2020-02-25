A is for 'ARMY': BTS give us their A to Z

BTS, currently the biggest pop group in the world, recently sat down for EW’s A to Z video series to reveal a word related to their band for each letter of the English alphabet.

De-facto leader RM led the charge by starting with, of course, A for ARMY, the collective name for the group’s millions of fans. For B, the K-pop performers again went the easy route, providing their name BTS. As the letters go on, they find ways to weave in songs from their newly released album Map of the Soul: 7, including E for “Ego,” the album’s outro, and O for “On,” the album’s newest single. F and G provide a one-two punch of where American audiences may have seen them recently, be it on Fallon this week singing and dancing in Grand Central Terminal, or at the 2020 Grammys performing a remix of “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X.

The group’s older songs are also given some love, with D standing in for “DNA,” the track they performed for their U.S. TV debut at the 2017 American Music Awards, and H for “Home” from their previous project, 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona.

If BTS newcomers need any help figuring out who is who, each member gets a letter, with Jungkook, Jimin, and J-Hope all sharing J, while R goes to RM, S goes to SUGA, and Jin getting W all to himself under his nickname Worldwide Handsome.

Watch the video above for the group’s full A to Z. Their new album Map of the Soul: 7 is out now.

Related content: