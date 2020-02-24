Justin Bieber pulls off record-setting No. 1 with seventh album Changes

Changes type Music Genre Pop

Seven seems to be a lucky number for Justin Bieber as well.

After a long-running, much discussed lead up to his album Changes, a Valentine’s Day release, Justin Bieber topped the Billboard 200 chart for the seventh time.

With his five studio albums, plus Never Say Never: The Remixes and Believe Acoustic, going No. 1, the 25-year-old Bieber surpasses Elvis Presley as the youngest solo artist to have seven chart-topping albums.

Image zoom Def Jam

Selling 231,000 units its first week, Bieber’s Changes had the third best sales week behind the launches of Halsey‘s new album Manic, and Eminem‘s surprise album Music to Be Murdered By.

Bieber leads a big week of new releases, with rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, rock band Tame Impala, and K-Pop group Monsta X all putting on new records the same weekend.

Prior to the release of Changes, Bieber worked hard to top the Billboard Hot 100 with the lead single “Yummy” as well, even going as far as posting a guide showing international fans a hack to make their streams count toward the American chart, but still failed to pass rapper Roddy Ricch’s breakout hit “The Box.”

In reaction to news of the Changes album’s success, Bieber posted a series of Instagram posts that all simply say “Thank you.”

Related content: