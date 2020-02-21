BTS drop new album Map of the Soul: 7, featuring lead single 'ON'

Image zoom

Army, rejoice: Map of the Soul: 7 is here.

BTS’ highly anticipated album was released early morning Friday and contains 20 songs, including the lead single “ON.”

As previously announced, the track list boasts 14 new songs, such as “Interlude: Shadow,” “Outro: Ego,” and “Black Swan.” The album also features six tracks from BTS’ 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona: “Intro: Persona,” “Boy With Luv” (featuring Halsey), “Mikrokosmos,” Make It Right,” “Jamais Vu,” and “Dionysus.”

The massively popular K-pop group had fans over the moon when they announced the album in January. The 7 in the title presumably refers to BTS’ seventh studio album, the group’s seven members (V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga), and the seven years since the band was formed.

BTS’ Map of the Soul: 7 timeline will culminate with the release of the “ON” music video Feb. 28. There are two versions of the song: one with only BTS and a digital-release-only edition featuring Sia.

In the days leading up to its release, Map of the Soul: 7 became the most-preordered South Korean album of all time, with more than 4 million advance purchases, according to Forbes.

BTS will be booked and busy in the coming weeks to promote their new effort, including appearing on The Tonight Show on Monday and joining James Corden for “Carpool Karaoke” on The Late Late Show on Tuesday.

A drama series about the group’s rise to the top is set to be released in the second half of 2020. Although the bandmates won’t appear in the project, the series will explore the group’s formation and offer insight into its members.

Listen to Map of the Soul: 7 above.

