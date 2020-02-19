50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, and more mourn death of 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke

The music community is mourning rapper Pop Smoke, who was shot and killed during an alleged home invasion early Wednesday morning at the Hollywood Hills home he was renting.

The 20-year-old New York rapper had grown in prominence in less than a year through the April 2019 release of his first single “Welcome to the Party.” He is largely credited for putting Brooklyn drill music on the map, as the single was dubbed the song of the summer by rap fans in the tristate area. He went on to release two mixtapes, Meet The Woo and Meet The Woo 2.

Image zoom Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Following news of his death, the rapper’s label Republic Records released a statement saying they are “devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of Pop Smoke.”

We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of @POPSMOKE10. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together. pic.twitter.com/nVnv9ESZOs — Republic Records (@RepublicRecords) February 19, 2020

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, who owns the house in which the shooting took place, posted a statement on Instagram also offering condolences to the rapper’s family and loved ones.

After his death was confirmed, many rappers who worked with Pop Smoke posted tributes to the artist, including labelmate Nicki Minaj, who was featured on the official “Welcome to the Party (Remix)” that brought the newcomer even more national attention.

Fellow New York rapper 50 Cent, who Pop Smoke was often compared to, also shared words of condolences on social media.

R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. 🕊God bless him pic.twitter.com/5ZFa5ILUzl — 50cent (@50cent) February 19, 2020

And contemporaries of the rapper, including Megan Thee Stallion, also paid their respects.

Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 19, 2020

Read on for more reactions to Pop Smoke’s death other rappers and celebrities.

rest in peace pop smoke — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 19, 2020

damn i meant to block someone n that shit deleteddddddddd rest up pop smoke!! 20 years old, hella sweet FREAKISHLY talented. shit sick out here. prayers to his family forreal — Kehlani (@Kehlani) February 19, 2020

I can’t believe Pop Smoke passed away. People are just so cruel💔 He was only 20 years old. Please count your blessings everyday, and live life to the fullest. You can be here today, and gone tomorrow — Skai (@skaijackson) February 19, 2020

Dude.. Pop Smokes last tweet was 2 hours ago and now everyone’s saying RIP… smh 💔 — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 19, 2020

Been on the phone to LA all morning over this Pop Smoke TRAGEDY.. My phone exploded this morning.. Wow, only 20yrs old.. So Fd up. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 19, 2020

Related content: