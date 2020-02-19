Bone Thugs-N-Harmony change name to Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony to sell chicken wings

Boneless Thugs may sound like the least intimidating rap group of all time, but that’s exactly what the famous hip-hop outfit Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have changed their name to. Wait until you hear why.

After 25 years, the Cleveland-born collective announced Wednesday that they are changing their name to Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony to promote Buffalo Wild Wings. Yup.

The chain restaurant even came out with a Behind the Music-style video (above) detailing the “drama” that ensued after the name change was brought up. Most of the crew got on board, rechristening themselves Krayzie Boneless, Flesh-N-Boneless, and Wish Boneless. The only member to disagree — understandably — was Layzie Bone.

“I ain’t changin’ s—,” he says in the ad. “It’s preposterous.”

In the video, the group makes a valiant effort to rhyme “boneless” with other words, like “cloneless” and “Joneses.”

The new name will be commemorated with merch including T-shirts and a golden boneless chicken chain.

It’s not clear how long this marketing stunt will last. “We have a lot of things that we can’t discuss at the moment,” the group’s manager, Steve Lobel, told Rolling Stone.

The bright side might be that no matter how lame Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony is, it can’t be worse than the group’s original name, Band Aid Boys.

Related content: