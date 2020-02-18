Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour to focus on health issues

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled his 2020 North American tour due to health issues.

On Tuesday, the rocker announced via his website that the No More Tours 2 tour has been postponed to allow him time to continue to recover from various health issues he has confronted over the past year. During an interview with Good Morning America last month, Osbourne revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, leading him to suffer a bad fall on stage during a New Year’s Eve show. He is set to head to Europe for additional treatment after he fulfills promotional obligations for his upcoming album Ordinary Man, which comes out Friday.

Image zoom Christie Goodwin/Redferns/Getty Images

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a s— year,” said Osbourne via a statement posted on his website. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks. I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Refunds are available at the original point of purchase and ticket-holders who purchased No More Tours 2 tickets will have first access to tickets when the next tour is announced.

