Billie Eilish says she 'bombed' her Oscars In Memoriam performance

Billie Eilish is taking over — from making history at the Grammys to releasing the new James Bond movie theme song, the 18-year-old can seemingly do no wrong. But that doesn’t mean she isn’t immune to self-criticism just like the rest of us.

During a recent interview, Eilish revealed that she wasn’t a fan of her 2020 Oscars performance, where she sang a haunting cover of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” during the In Memoriam segment. “I was sick for all of the Oscars, I bombed that performance,” she told Zane Lowe on Apple’s New Music Daily. “That s— was trash.”

Image zoom CRAIG SJODIN via Getty Images

She also explained that performing at the Oscars was “so scary” because it was a different crowd than what she’s used to at concerts and other music-centric awards shows.

“It was also, like, the Oscars is not my people,” Eilish said. “I’m not used to that. At least the Grammys wasn’t as scary because it was artists, and it felt like my people. I knew a lot of them already and I’d met them and they knew of me but the Oscars … I’m like, ‘These are movie stars.'”

Later in the interview, Eilish also opened up about being the youngest artist to ever work on a James Bond theme song and admits that she was surprised by how much Hans Zimmer and the movie’s producers wanted to collaborate instead on “No Time To Die.”

“I thought it would just be like, ‘Here’s the song,’ and they take it and then I would have no say,” she said. “But they really wanted to know what I think.”

Watch Eilish full interview with Lowe above.

Related content: