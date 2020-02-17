Chaka Khan's rendition of the national anthem fails to impress at NBA All-Star Game

Oh, say can you shhhh?

There’s no denying that the national anthem is tricky to sing and, on Sunday, Chaka Khan became the latest singer to fall at the hurdle. During the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago, Khan performed her unique rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before tipoff and many viewers and players alike appeared to be left a little baffled.

Kyle Lowry was all of us waiting for Chaka Khan to stop singing #NBAAllStar2020 #NationalAnthem #AllStarNBA pic.twitter.com/CBDJH5p7an — Ethan Winn (@EthanWinn_) February 17, 2020

Twitter was abuzz with reactions to Khan’s performance, with many comparing it to Fergie’s memorable take on the song at the same event in L.A. a couple of years ago.

I don't know which singing was worse: this one by Chaka Khan or the one 2 years ago by Fergie. Canada has normal anthem singers. Why can't we? 😂 pic.twitter.com/SuhTnUGOkH — Peter Griffin (@PeterGriffinAcc) February 17, 2020

Fergie probably had the worst rendition of the US National Anthem. Chaka Khan: hold my beer pic.twitter.com/DPlnR2JDvs — Joël Ga$hagaza (@beauideal92) February 17, 2020

Questlove knew something was up when his phone started blowing up. “I’m not watching the all star game but my phone is ringing off the hook,” he tweeted. “My guess is someone did a weird Star Spangled?”

I’m not watching the all star game but my phone is ringing off the hook. My guess is someone did a weird Star Spangled? — RootsPicnic2020 Now! (@questlove) February 17, 2020

While Khan’s version of the national anthem wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, Magic Johnson and his wife, Cookie, apparently enjoyed it.

Cookie and I are enjoying an incredible start to the NBA All Star Game 2020! Great seeing all of the NBA players, Chance the Rapper, Common, and rapper Quavo. Chaka Khan’s star spangled banner rendition was amazing! pic.twitter.com/qBG1sqj3JE — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 17, 2020

Khan recently competed on Fox’s The Masked Singer, but her run was cut short when the judges were easily able to recognize her voice and guess her identity, despite being dressed as Miss Monster. But not to worry, the singer was just there for a good time anyway. “It wasn’t a competition for me, it was just something new and crazy to do,” she told EW following her exit.

The NBA All-Star Game also featured an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant by Jennifer Hudson and a celebration of Chicago’s basketball history from Common.

Watch Chaka Khan’s performance of the national anthem above.

