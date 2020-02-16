BTS reveals tracklist for album Map of the Soul: 7 including Sia and Troye Sivan

Pop superstars BTS and Sia will be joining forces for a new single as part of the newly revealed tracklist for the former’s upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7, due out on Feb. 21.

Big Hit Entertainment, the South Korean group’s management company, tweeted out the titles of the 20 songs that will be part of the collection on Sunday. The list includes a digital-release only edition of the lead single “ON” featuring Sia, as well as the Troye Sivan-penned “Louder Than Bombs.”

Very happy to have co-written Louder Than Bombs on @BTS_twt’S album! 🤗 thanks for having me boyyssssss pic.twitter.com/IG1halBs9p — troye (@troyesivan) February 16, 2020

The tracklist also features three previously released songs from Map of the Soul: 7: “Interlude: Shadow,” “Outro: Ego,” and “Black Swan.” Fans will also hear six songs from BTS’ 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona: “Intro: Persona,” “Boy with Luv” featuring Halsey, “Mikrokosmos,” Make It Right,” “Jamais Vu,” and “Dionysus.”

The supergroup had fans over the moon when they announced the album on Jan. 7. The symbolic date and corresponding album title likely represent both the seven members of BTS and the seven years since the band was created.

Previously, Big Hit rolled out a visual timeline for 7, culminating with the album release on Feb. 21 and the official music video for “ON” on Feb. 28.

The album announcement came five months after the group told fans they’d be taking an “extended period of rest and relaxation,” their first break since their 2013 debut.

Recently, the boys performed “Black Swan” for the first time live on The Late Late Show in late January, and they were also seen alongside Lil Nas X for a performance of “Old Town Road” at the Grammys.

A drama series about the group’s rise to the top is set to be released in the second half of 2020. Although the bandmates won’t appear in the project, the series will explore the group’s formation and offer insight into its members.

Read the full tracklist for BTS’ Map of the Soul: 7 below.

1. Intro: Persona

2. Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)

3. Make It Right

4. Jamais Vu

5. Dionysus

6. Interlude: Shadow

7. Black Swan

8. Filter

9. My Time

10. Louder than bombs

11. ON

12. UGH!

13. 00:00 (Zero O’Clock)

14. Inner Child

15. Friends

16. Moon

17. Respect

18. We are Bulletproof: the Eternal

19. Outro: Ego

20. ON (Feat. Sia)

