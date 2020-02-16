Queen recreates iconic Live Aid performance for Australian bushfires fundraiser

Sydney had a rockin’ night on Sunday, when Queen performed at ANZ Olympic Stadium as part of their Fire Fight Australia concert benefitting those affected by the deadly bushfires in the region.

Original members Brian May and Roger Taylor reprised their 22 minute set from 1985’s Live Aid concert at London’s Wembley Stadium, in front of 75,000 people as part of a 75 hour fundraising drive. Former American Idol star Adam Lambert, who performs and tours with the band often, fronted the performance that helped raise just over $6.5 million.

The iconic showcase was recreated for the rock biopic Bohemian Rhapsody starring Rami Malek as late frontman Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991 at the age of 45.

Earlier in the day, the band’s official Instagram account confirmed exactly which legendary performance they’d be bringing back to life for one night only.

“For The First Time In Its History, Queen, Fronted By Singer @adamlambert will perform the Band’s Iconic 1985 Live Aid Set tonight for Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert! Queen will perform in full its original 22 minute Live Aid set. The six-song set includes Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, Hammer To Fall, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest live performances of all time!”

According to Fight Fire Australia’s official website, the money raised will go to “key organizations” that help support communities on the long road ahead by providing much-needed funding for locally identified needs throughout the recovery and rebuilding process.

